Anne Heche ‘Peacefully Taken Off Life Support’

A week after her fiery car crash and two days after being declared legally dead, Anne Heche has been taken off life support.

Heche’s rep told “Extra” on Sunday, “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support.”

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that organ recipients had been identified, so surgeons were ready to remove Heche’s organs.

It is unclear which organs will be transplanted, but Us Weekly reports Heche was set to be memorialized with an Honor Walk for her organ donations.

To honor donors, hospital staffers form a line from the patient’s hospital room to the operating room. Typically, the medical staff asks for permission from the family to perform the Honor Walk, and the next of kin usually has the opportunity to accompany their lost loved ones to the operating room.

On Friday, her rep told "Extra" that Heche's heart was still beating, but that she was "legally dead" while organ donation was explored.

Her rep said, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Her rep had previously given the outlet a grim update on her condition on August 11, saying, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

The rep continued, "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

At the time of her death, Heche had been under investigation for felony DUI — a blood test revealed cocaine in her system — but the LAPD has since closed the case.