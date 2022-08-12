Instagram

Anne Heche’s friends and family are mourning her today following the news that she has died at 53.

The actress died one week after a fiery crash landed her in a hospital in critical condition. Her rep told "Extra" that Heche's heart was still beating as of this writing, but that she was "legally dead" while organ donation was explored.

Anne was not only a star, but also the mother of Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coley Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper.

Homer released an emotional statement to People, saying, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He added, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Homer concluded, “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Anne’s exes posted tributes as well.

Coley shared a photo of Anne with Homer, writing, “It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey.”

James shared an image of Anne with the message, “Love you forever 💔.”

Her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres, whom she famously dated from 1997-2000, posted on Twitter moments before Heche's death was publicly confirmed, writing, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all my love."

Heche’s famous friends remembered her, too.

Her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Keo Motsepe, wrote, “I love you,” and posted some cute pics of them goofing around from her 2020 stint on the reality series.

Director James Gunn praised Anne’s acting, tweeting, “Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP”

Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, “Rest In Peace now Anne.”

Laura Wright also tweeted, “RIP - so tragic and heartbreaking.”

Anne’s “Another World” co-star Russell Todd wrote on Instagram, "I’m incredibly saddened and pained by this tragedy. Annie was my ex-wife and girlfriend on the NBC soap opera, 'Another World' for a year and a half while playing identical twins Vicky and Marley to my character Dr. Jamie Frame. We worked together almost every day, sharing laughs, love scenes, preposterous stories, long hours, drama and triumphs, including a remote shoot we did in Nice, France where our characters fell in love. She was a force of nature. A beautiful and wonderfully talented actress. She was a guide and mentor to me, always there with advice and support. God bless you Annie. I am eternally grateful for our time together and will never forget your talent, devilish smile, indomitable spirit and endless energy. God’s speed my friend. My condolences as well to the family and friends. Love, your Jamie..Russell."