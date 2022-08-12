Anne Heche Dies at 53 Following Fiery Crash

Jen Lowery

Actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a home on Friday, August 5, igniting a blaze, has died of her injuries after a week in a hospital. She was 53.

Though dramatic video showed Heche springing up from under a sheet while being removed from the scene, she had been in a coma since shortly thereafter.

Her rep gave People magazine a grim update on her condition on August 11, saying, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

The rep continued, "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.”

The family also wanted to show their appreciation for the medical staff who took care of Heche.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement said.

Praising the star, the statement said of her legacy, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Heche was allegedly driving erratically the day of her accident, hitting a garage, a Jaguar, and eventually a house, which burst into flames.

LAPD sources told TMZ that Heche's blood was tested after the crash, and that alcohol was not found — but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication. The insiders said more testing and investigating would be required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.

It was a tragic end to a career that had once glittered with possibilities.

Born May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, Heche played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap "Another World" (1987-1991), which earned her a Daytime Emmy.

Her TV work led to a film career, including in "Donnie Brasco" (1997), "Volcano" (1997), "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (1997), "Return to Paradise" (1998), a frame-for-frame remake of "Psycho" (1998), and more.

After she was cast as Harrison Ford's leading lady in "Six Days, Seven Nights" (1998), but well before the big-budget film's release, Heche had come out as the girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres, whose own coming out had made TV history. A photograph of the two chatting with sitting president Bill Clinton made waves, and media pundits wondered whether the movie-going public would accept a lesbian in a heterosexual role in a blockbuster.

DeGeneres and Heche discussed marriage (before same-sex marriage was legal), but broke up in 2000. At that time, Heche clarified she was not a lesbian, and that all her relationships aside from her experience with Ellen had been with men. She left DeGeneres for cameraman Coley Laffoon, married him in 2001, and gave birth to his son in 2002.

In 2009, Heche and Laffoon divorced after she had begun dating James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series "Men in Trees" (2006-2008). She gave birth to a second son in 2009. The couple split in 2018.

Heche had long been public about her mental health struggles. After a widely publicized mental break in 2000. Her 2001 memoir "Call Me Crazy" detailed alleged sexual abuse by her father, and she famously talked in interviews about having believed in other dimensions and having alter egos.

Following her split with DeGeneres and her public airing of her prior mental state, Heche continued working on TV and in smaller films. Along with her run on "Men in Trees," she appeared on "Ally McBeal" (2001), "Everwood" 2004-2005), "Hung" (2009-2011), "Blackout" (2012), "Save Me" (2013), "The Michael J. Fox Show" (2013-2014), "Dig" (2015), "Aftermath" (2016), "The Brave" (2017-2018), "Chicago P.D." (2018-2019), and "All Rise" (2021-2022), and will be seen posthumously on "The Idol."

She provided the voice of Suyin Beifong on "The Legend of Korra" (2014) and starred in the TV movie "Looks Like Christmas" (2016).

Later films include "What Love Is" (2007), "Spread" (2009), "Cedar Rapids" (2011), "Rampart" (2011), "That's What She Said" (2012), "Black November" (2012), "Arthur Newman" (2012), "Wild Card" (2014), "Opening Night" (2016), "Catfight" (2016), and an acclaimed turn in "My Friend Dahmer" (2017) as the mother of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

In addition to her over 80 other credits, Heche has several films in post-production.

She is survived by her two sons.