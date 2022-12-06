Celebrity News December 06, 2022
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reveal How ‘SNL’ Reunion Happened (Exclusive)
Kenan Thompson hosted the People’s Choice Awards for the second time on Tuesday night!
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Kenan, who was reunited with his “Kenan & Kel” co-star Kel Mitchell on the blue carpet!
Over the weekend, Kenan and Kel reunited for an “SNL” skit with guest host Keke Palmer.
Kenan called the skit “incredible,” adding, “Shout-out to Keke Palmer. She had a brilliant idea. She told me, like, ‘I got an idea, 'Kenan & Kelly.' That’s all she said. I was like, ‘I know exactly what you mean.’ Then, we wrote it… Shout-out to the brilliant writers who put that thing together. It went crazy-good at the table Wednesday and I called Kel that night to see if he was available because he be working. He was around so he hopped on a plane and we got it done on Friday.”
Kel “loved” getting that call from Kenan, saying, “Every time he calls, I’m there. It was hilarious, man. Shout-out to Keke, she did an amazing job. The set looked amazing. It looked like the ‘Kenan & Kel’ set.”
Kenan is returning to “Saturday Night Live” without his friend Pete Davidson. He said, “I miss all my friends. It’s the inevitability of time, I guess. People got to go on their trajectories.”
As for people’s fascination with Pete’s dating life, Kenan commented, “He’s a good dude… I think that’s the most endearing to people along with everything else, I guess.”
When asked how he felt to be hosting again, Kenan said, “It means the world… to be asked to do it a second time, it’s an honor… such a blessing, I’m so excited.”
Kenan was looking forward to seeing the fans and partying with Lizzo tonight, calling her a “big giant ball of fun.”
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards airs on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.