Lizzo Set to Receive People’s Champion Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

AB + DM

Grammy winner Lizzo will be honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo will be recognized for her dedication to championing diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size, as well as her contributions to music and television.

In a statement, Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Lizzo is not only an incredibly talented performer and groundbreaking entertainer, she is also a role model and inspiration to fans worldwide. She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

Some past recipients of the award include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk and Bryan Stevenson.

Aside from that award, Lizzo is also nominated for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022, Album of 2022, Social Celebrity of 2022, and Competition Show of 2022.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.