Award Shows October 26, 2022
People’s Choice Awards Nominations 2022 – The Complete List
The People’s Choice Awards 2022 nominations are here!
Fans can start casting their votes now for their favorite stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Brad Pitt, Zendaya and Harry Styles leading up to the big show, hosted by Kenan Thompson, December 6. Check out the full list below!
MOVIES
The Movie of 2022
“Bullet Train”
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
“Elvis”
“Jurassic World Dominion”
“Nope”
“The Batman”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
The Comedy Movie of 2022
“Fire Island”
“Hustle”
“Hocus Pocus 2”
“Marry Me”
“Senior Year”
“The Adam Project”
“The Lost City”
“Ticket To Paradise”
The Action Movie of 2022
“Black Adam”
“Bullet Train”
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
“Jurassic World Dominion”
“The Batman”
“The Woman King”
“Thor: Love and Thunder”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
The Drama Movie 2022
“Nope”
“Death on the Nile”
“Don’t Worry Darling”
“Elvis”
“Halloween Ends”
“Luckiest Girl Alive”
“Scream”
“Where the Crawdads Sing”
The Male Movie Star of 2022
Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
The Female Movie Star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
Joey King, “Bullet Train”
Keke Palmer, “Nope”
Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
The Drama Movie Star of 2022
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”
Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”
Keke Palmer, “Nope”
Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Channing Tatum, “The Lost City”
Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
Julia Roberts, “Ticket To Paradise”
Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City:
The Action Movie Star of 2022
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”
Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Joey King, “Bullet Train”
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”
TELEVISION
The Show of 2022
“Abbott Elementary”
“Better Call Saul”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“House of the Dragon”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
The Drama Show of 2022
“Better Call Saul”
“Cobra Kai”
“Euphoria”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“Ozark”
“The Walking Dead”
“This Is Us”
The Comedy Show of 2022
“Abbott Elementary”
“Black-ish”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Never Have I Ever”
“Saturday Night Live”
“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”
“Young Rock”
“Young Sheldon”
The Reality Show of 2022
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”
“Below Deck Sailing Yacht”
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Kardashians”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Selling Sunset”
The Competition Show of 2022
“America’s Got Talent”
“American Idol”
“Dancing with the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“The Bachelorette”
“The Masked Singer”
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”
“The Voice”
The Male TV Star of 2022
Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”
Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Ice-T, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
The Female TV Star of 2022
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
The Drama TV Star of 2022
Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
The Comedy TV Star of 2022
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window”
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“Good Morning America”
“Live With Kelly and Ryan”
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The View”
“Today With Hoda and Jenna”
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Daily Show”
“The Late Late Show With James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”
The Competition Contestant of 2022
Charli D’Amelio, “Dancing With the Stars”
Chris Constantino/Bosco, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Gabby Windey, “The Bachelorette”
Mayyas, “America’s Got Talent”
Noah Thompson, “American Idol”
Selma Blair, “Dancing With the Stars”
Teyana Taylor, “The Masked Singer”
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
The Reality TV Star of 2022
Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”
Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
The Bingeworth Show of 2022
“Bridgerton”
“Bel-Air”
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
“Inventing Anna”
“Severance”
“The Bear”
“The Boys”
“The Thing About Pam”
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
“House of The Dragon”
“La Brea”
“Moon Knight”
“Obi-Wan Kenobi”
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
“Stranger Things”
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
“The Umbrella Academy”
MUSIC
The Male Artist of 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
The Group of 2022
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
The Song of 2022
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
The Album of 2022
“Dawn FM,” The Weeknd
“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs
“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
“Special,” Lizzo
“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny
The Country Artist of 2022
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
The Latin Artist of 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
The New Artist of 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
The Music Video of 2022
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS
The Collaboration Song of 2022
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
The Concert Tour of 2022
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
POP CULTURE
The Social Celebrity of 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
The Social Star of 2022
Addison Rae
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast
Noah Beck
The Comedy Act of 2022
Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes
The Game Changer of 2022
Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams
Steph Curry
The Pop Podcast of 2022
“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”
“Archetypes”
“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”
“Call Her Daddy”
“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend”
“Not Skinny But Not Fat”
“SmartLess”
“Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer”