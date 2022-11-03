Ryan Reynolds Set to Receive People’s Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Guy Aroch

Actor Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the People’s Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards!

The three-time PCA award winner will be recognized for his major contributions to film and television. His recent film “The Adam Project” is also a PCA-nominated movie!

In a statement, Cassandra Tryon, SVP of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “In any endeavor — whether it’s acting, producing, marketing, or business — Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved. We cannot wait to present Ryan with the People’s Icon Award at this year’s show.”

Aside from starring in hit movies like “The Proposal,” “Deadpool,” and “Free Guy,” he can be seen next in the musical comedy “Spirited” opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The movie premieres November 18 on Apple TV+.

Reynolds doesn’t just act, he is also an award-winning marketer and owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and Wrexham Football Club, is Chief Creative Officer of MNTN, and is a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions.

Past recipients of the People’s Icon Award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! Tuesday, December 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.