Takeoff Murder Suspect Arrested

Over a month after the death of rapper Takeoff, an arrest has been made.

Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with the murder of the 28-year-old performer.

On Friday, the Houston Police Department announced the news in a press conference. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, “Yesterday, we arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33. He was charged with the murder of Takeoff. Brown was arrested yesterday evening… Cameron Joshua was arrested on November 22 for felony possession of a weapon.”

Referencing Takeoff, Finner noted, “We lost a good man. I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him but everybody, the hundreds of people that I’ve talked to, spoke on what a great individual he was.”

Sergeant Michael Burrow called Takeoff “an innocent bystander,” saying, “The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting.”

According to Burrow, Takeoff did not participate in the dice game or the argument and was not armed.

There were reportedly more than 30 people outside the bowling alley when the shooting took place.

Burrow commented, “Literally every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police. We found a few of them that night, we’ve found others since then, but it’s important that those people come forward.”

The Houston Police were able to narrow in on Clark as the shooter by using “a large volume of video surveillance,” cell phone videos, audio, and ballistic evidence.