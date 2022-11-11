Details About Takeoff’s Public Memorial

Getty Images

On Friday, Migos rapper Takeoff was remembered by his family, friends, and fans at his public memorial service held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

There was a strict no photo and no video policy at the public memorial, which did not allow any media to attend.

TMZ reports the three-hour service started at noon and featured performances by Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams.

Getty Images

According to the outlet, Drake spoke at the memorial, recalling his memories of Takeoff while they were on tour together.

Migos members Quavo and Offset also gave emotional speeches, which had many audience members shedding tears.

Takeoff’s mom and two of his siblings also shared touching stories about him.

Some lucky fans were able to score free tickets to the memorial.

Last week, it was revealed that Reverend Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church would officiate the funeral services.

In a statement, Reverend Curney III said, “I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

In lieu of flowers, his family asked that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation.

Earlier this month, Takeoff was shot multiple times at a Houston bowling alley and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ Hip Hop also reported that Takeoff’s uncle Quavo was arguing with someone outside the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on November 1, just before the shooting. Takeoff and others were behind Quavo at the time. See the video here.