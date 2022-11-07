Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed

Getty Images

A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral.

According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It can hold more than 20,000 people.

Reverend Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church will officiate the funeral services, which are scheduled to start at 1 pm.

In a statement, Reverend Curney III said, “I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Last week, Takeoff was shot multiple times at a Houston bowling alley and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ Hip Hop also reported that Takeoff’s uncle Quavo was arguing with someone outside the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on November 1, just before the shooting. Takeoff and others were behind Quavo at the time. See the video here.

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff sustained “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

Law enforcement are currently investigating the shooting and asking that anyone who fled the scene to please contact police.

Takeoff was one third of the group Migos alongside his cousin Offset and their uncle Quavo.

Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016.

Quavo and Takeoff also just released a new collab album together in October called “Only Built for Infinity Links,” and their music video for “Messy” just dropped on Monday. Watch it here.