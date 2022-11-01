Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot and Killed in Houston

Getty Images

Takeoff, from the rap group Migos, was shot to death in Houston early Tuesday morning, TMZ Hip Hop reports.

The 28-year-old was reportedly playing dice at 810 Billiards & Bowling when an altercation took place around 2:30 a.m. Takeoff was shot in or near the head and died at the scene.

Fellow Migos member Quavo, who is also Takeoff’s uncle, was with him at the time of the shooting. Photos posted by TMZ show Quavo, wearing an orange shirt, trying to help his nephew.

Police tell TMZ that two other people were shot at the location and taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnik Khari Ball, shot to fame with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset as the group Migos. Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” shot to number one on the Billboard chart in 2016.

Quavo and Takeoff also just released a new collab album together in October called “Only Built for Infinity Links,” and their music video for “Messy” just dropped on Monday. Watch it here.