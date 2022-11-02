Getty Images

The record label for Migos rapper Takeoff is sharing new details surrounding his death.

Takeoff, 28, was shot at a Houston bowling alley. Now, Quality Control Records says it was a stray bullet that killed him.

The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The news comes after TMZ Hip Hop reported that Takeoff’s uncle Quavo was arguing with someone outside the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on November 1, just before the shooting. Takeoff and others were behind Quavo at the time. See the video here.

TMZ reports the discussion was about basketball and that someone was heard saying, "I don't get down like that!"

According to the site, moments later, a gunshot was heard. More gunshots were heard as everyone scattered.

Takeoff was shot in the head or near the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday and revealed two more victims were also shot during the altercation, a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman. They were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement added that the shooting took place just outside the front door of the bowling alley following a private party that had just ended.

They are now asking that anyone who fled the scene to please contact police.

Takeoff was one third of the group Migos alongside his cousin Offset and their uncle Quavo. Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” shot to number one on the Billboard chart in 2016.

Quavo and Takeoff also just released a new collab album together in October called “Only Built for Infinity Links,” and their music video for “Messy” just dropped on Monday. Watch it here.