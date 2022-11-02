Takeoff’s Death: New Details from the Coroner’s Report

Getty Images

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot multiple times, TMZ reports.

In the Harris County Medical Examiner’s report, obtained by TMZ, his cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

The report also indicates the M.E. has completed their investigation and the office is ready to turn the body over to the family.

The news comes after the rapper’s record label shared new details surrounding his death.

Instagram

Takeoff, 28, was shot early on November 1 at a Houston bowling alley. Quality Control Records erroneously stated in a release Wednesday that it was “a stray bullet” that killed him, when it is now clear he was struck more than once.

The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

TMZ Hip Hop also reported that Takeoff’s uncle Quavo was arguing with someone outside the bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. on November 1, just before the shooting. Takeoff and others were behind Quavo at the time. See the video here.

TMZ reports the discussion was about basketball and that someone was heard saying, "I don't get down like that!"

According to the site, moments later, a gunshot was heard. More gunshots were heard as everyone scattered.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday and revealed two more victims were also shot during the altercation, a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman. They were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement added that the shooting took place just outside the front door of the bowling alley following a private party that had just ended.

They are now asking that anyone who fled the scene to please contact police.

Takeoff was one third of the group Migos alongside his cousin Offset and their uncle Quavo.

Their 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016.

Quavo and Takeoff also just released a new collab album together in October called “Only Built for Infinity Links,” and their music video for “Messy” just dropped on Monday. Watch it here.