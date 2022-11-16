Aaron Carter’s Death Certificate Reveals He’s Been Cremated

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California.

Now, his death certificate has been released.

According to the document obtained by TMZ, Carter was cremated and his ashes are currently in his sister Angel’s possession.

Sources told the outlet that the Carters will decide what to do with the ashes, so a final resting place has not been decided yet.

It appears that Aaron’s mother Jane was the first to hear about his passing, since she was listed as the informant.

A cause of death is still not known. It is being deferred since the toxicology results haven’t come out yet.

TMZ recently reported that Carter died without a will.

Even though Carter had no will, California is one of many states where children automatically inherit if a single parent dies.

Carter was the father of son Prince, 11 months.