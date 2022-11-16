Celebrity News November 16, 2022
Aaron Carter’s Death Certificate Reveals He’s Been Cremated
Earlier this month, Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California.
Now, his death certificate has been released.
According to the document obtained by TMZ, Carter was cremated and his ashes are currently in his sister Angel’s possession.
Sources told the outlet that the Carters will decide what to do with the ashes, so a final resting place has not been decided yet.
It appears that Aaron’s mother Jane was the first to hear about his passing, since she was listed as the informant.
A cause of death is still not known. It is being deferred since the toxicology results haven’t come out yet.
TMZ recently reported that Carter died without a will.
Aaron Carter Died Without a Will (Report)View Story
Even though Carter had no will, California is one of many states where children automatically inherit if a single parent dies.
Carter was the father of son Prince, 11 months.
According to the sources, Carter's relationship with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin was so tumultuous that their son has been living with Melanie's mom.