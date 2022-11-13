Aaron Carter Died Without a Will (Report)

Instagram

Shockingly, fallen pop star Aaron Carter, who died last week at 34, did not have a will in place.

TMZ reports family sources are saying Carter had been urged to draft a will, especially since he had an 11-month-old son.

According to the sources, Carter's relationship with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin was so tumultuous that their son, Prince, has been living with Melanie's mom.

Even though Carter had no will, California is one of many states where children automatically inherit if a single parent dies.

Still, as TMZ reports, Carter was not doing well financially.