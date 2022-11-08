Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Recalls Being Turned Away After Trying to Help (Exclusive)

Getty Images

New details are emerging in the death of Aaron Carter.

On Tuesday, “Extra” sat down with Aaron’s neighbor Anthony Chavel, who says he and his nurse wife tried to help the troubled star after they heard the call on the police scanner.

Anthony wasn’t sure that it was an emergency at first. He said, “I listen to the police scanner because of the type of work I do… Honestly, I didn’t think there was much to it; you hear so much from that address… Even though the call was for a person down… I’m thinking maybe he passed out again. It’s happened in the past, where fans have called… When they said a possible 927 David, which is a call for a possible dead body… it kicked in it’s a little worse than what it was in the past.”

Anthony said he and his wife jumped into action.

He shared, “We grab the AED [automated external defibrillator]… I went to the door, I started banging on the door. [It] took a couple of minutes before anybody answered. Finally, the house sitter… answered the door… I said, ‘Hey, is everything okay?’ She was like, ‘No, he’s gone, he’s gone!’"

“[I said,] ‘What do you mean he’s gone? Let us come help.’ She goes, ‘He’s dead, he’s dead,’ and we are like, ‘Who? Let us help’… She kept screaming, ‘No, he is gone. I have to wait for the cops.’ She slammed the door and locked it… We were kind of puzzled why she wouldn’t let us in the house. We were telling her, ‘We have a nurse and a person that is medical trained,’ [but] she didn’t want us in the house.”

Chavel doesn’t know why she didn’t want the help, saying, “Maybe the house was in shambles… Maybe there was something she didn’t want us to see… Maybe she was afraid of us.”

Anthony noted that he and his wife would have tried their best to help, adding, “I believe that she would have done everything in her power to save him. She is a registered nurse… Myself… I know CPR… We both would have exhausted everything we know to try and save his life, especially with the AED.”

Once authorities arrived, they went in the house and pushed past the woman. He said, “They just interviewed us and took our information.”