Aaron Carter: New Details About His Final Days

Getty

Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, and now TMZ has new details about his final days.

The site reports that Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin had helped him get into outpatient rehab. Sources tell TMZ that Carter had agreed to treatment in hopes of helping his custody case with their 11-month-old son Prince.

Aaron was even due for an online session Friday night, but never showed, and was likely already dead by then.

Just hours before the scheduled appointment, cops were called to Carter’s house for a welfare check.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that police performed the check around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Carter’s live-in housekeeper opened the door for the cops, but Aaron asked them to leave.

After not seeing Carter all day on Friday, the housekeeper approached his room Saturday to see if he wanted any coffee. She heard his dog inside the room and opened the door. That’s when she found his body in the bathtub.

The sources told TMZ that there were signs of decomposition, noting an odor and the color of the water. The tub jets were still on when his body was found.

TMZ reports that cans of compressed air were found in his bedroom and bathroom along with prescription pills.

Days earlier, fans grew concerned when Carter allegedly was huffing on Instagram Live.

Around that time he went on the social platform and read a snippet of a text message from Melanie that said, “You’re going to die,” which upset the star.

TMZ reports the full text was a plea for him to stop huffing, that said, "If it's true what you're doing, you're not going to end up alive. You're going to die. I love you, this is not safe. Please don't do this to yourself."

She later shared her grief in a statement to People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."