Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Fuel Reconciliation Rumors with Some PDA

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are sparking reconciliation rumors!

Earlier this week, Bradley and Irina were seen taking a walk together with their dogs in New York City in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

At one point, Bradley had his hand on her back, while she appeared to have her hand near his butt.

A source told People magazine, “Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him.”

The insider noted that they are both “single” and “started hanging out more together.”

The pair called it quits in 2019 after four years of dating.

The insider claimed, “After they split, she missed him. She feels very proud how they have been able to get along and co-parent their beautiful daughter."

Bradley and Irina are parents to daughter Lea De Seine, 5.

The source went on, “Irina loves watching Bradley with their daughter. He is a wonderful dad. She would like for them to be back together."

Just a few months ago, they had people talking with the Bahamas vacation.

Irina shared Instagram photos from the Bahamas trip, as she showed off her hot bikini body while snapping pics with the area’s native, docile pigs, joining the animals for a swim.

Within the carousel of images, however, was a photo of her watering the pigs with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

In the photo, the stars smile widely as she strikes a pose in a bikini top and skirt-style cover-up, while Bradley wears only black swim trunks.

The model captioned the photos with a simple heart emoji.

At the time, another source told Page Six, “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”