Celebrity News November 16, 2021
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Spotted Looking Cozy 2 Years After Split
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted out for a stroll in Manhattan’s West Village on Sunday.
The exes, who split in 2019, looked cozy as they walked arm-in arm
Cooper, 46, was bundled up in a navy coat and jeans, while Shayk, 35, wore a long black jacket with black trousers and a mask.
The actor and model dated for four years and welcomed daughter Lea, now 4, during their time together.
Dad Life! Bradley Cooper Jokes He's 'Running a 1-Man Preschool' for Daughter Lea in Quarantine
Irina was linked to Kanye West over the summer, but according to reports, they have since cooled off.
Shayk opened up to Elle magazine in March about parenting, saying, “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”
The star called Cooper “the most amazing dad” but also touched on why she doesn’t talk about him. “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she said. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away. I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child.”