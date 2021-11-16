Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Spotted Looking Cozy 2 Years After Split

Backgrid

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted out for a stroll in Manhattan’s West Village on Sunday.

The exes, who split in 2019, looked cozy as they walked arm-in arm

Cooper, 46, was bundled up in a navy coat and jeans, while Shayk, 35, wore a long black jacket with black trousers and a mask.

The actor and model dated for four years and welcomed daughter Lea, now 4, during their time together.

Irina was linked to Kanye West over the summer, but according to reports, they have since cooled off.

Shayk opened up to Elle magazine in March about parenting, saying, “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”