Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement

Getty Images

More than two months after she filed for divorce, country singer Kelsea Ballerini has reached a settlement agreement with Morgan Evans.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, they have come to an understanding on all issues regarding their divorce.

The agreement revealed that Kelsea and Morgan have “vacated the marital residence” in Nashville, which is now listed on the real estate market.

They have agreed to divvy up their furniture and other personal property. A prenup was also in place.

News broke about their divorce in August. Kelsea revealed the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Ballerini closed by saying, “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

A source told People, “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

In a recent interview with “CBS Mornings,” Kelsea got candid on the divorce. She shared, “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one. And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”

The singer described herself as a “peacemaker” and “people pleaser,” explaining, “So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult. And I’m really proud of myself.”

She added, “It’s rough. It’s also rough, like, it’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work. And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”

Kelsea and Morgan had been married for five years.

Earlier this year, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kelsea about her marriage and how they make it work.