Kelsea Ballerini is getting candid about her divorce from Morgan Evans in a new interview with “CBS Mornings.”

Ballerini recently filed for divorce from the Australian country singer after five years of marriage.

The 29-year-old shared, "I think when there's a big life decision like that, it's not a sudden one. And there's a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I'm on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have."

The singer described herself as a “peacemaker” and “people pleaser,” explaining, “So, to do something that kind of goes against those two things is really difficult. And I'm really proud of myself."

She added, “It's rough. It's also rough like, it's not chaotic. It's not, like, volatile, it just didn't work. And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you're like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I'm a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.'"

Kelsea remains optimistic as she enters this new chapter and debuts her new album “Subject to Change.”

“It's easy to, like, shame yourself, and it's easy to want to hide," she said. "I just want to be proud of myself in 10 years on this season of my life.

"This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don't want to shade that, 'cause that's important to feel."

The star also addressed an emotional TikTok video she posted in the bathtub as the song “Complex (demo)” by Katie Gregson MacLeod played.

"I just wanted people to remember that, like, I'm feeling my feelings, too. And it's a lot. It's a lot,” she said.

Through the split she’s learning more about who she is too, saying, “I think the things that I'm learning are, I'm loyal. And that's a really weird thing to say, going through a divorce."

She added, "But I think loyalty is, like, broader than just your person. I think loyalty is something that you have to start with yourself."

In April, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kelsea about her marriage and how they make it work.

Ballerini said, “Therapy? Honestly, like, we both go separately, we go together. I think it’s really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together… And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us.”

Meanwhile, Kelsea also made headlines with her new track “Doin’ My Best,” which many speculated was about a falling out with Halsey with these lyrics: “I was friends with a pop star/I put 'em on track four/but wish I could take it back.”

“CBS Morning” asked Ballerini about the song, and she insisted, "It's not a diss track. And I feel like I need to specify that. Sometimes when you mix friendship and careers and work, like, I guess it gets weird. And, you know, I essentially lost a friend."