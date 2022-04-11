Kelsea Ballerini Tests Positive for COVID, Kane Brown Joins as CMT Co-Host

Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini — who had been set to host tonight's CMT Music Awards with Anthony Mackie — has tested positive for COVID-19. She'll still be part of the show, but will be hosting from home.

Kane Brown will be stepping in and sharing the stage with Mackie as a co-host. Last year, Brown and Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Music Awards together.

“Extra” has learned CMT producers scrambled to make it work with Ballerini virtually.

In addition to hosting the CMT Music Awards, Brown is also a finalist for the Video of the Year category for his "One Mississippi" music video, going up against Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's music video for "If I Didn't Love You," as well as Cody Johnson's music video "'Till You Can't."

Kane has the most nominations this year with four, including Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

“Extra’s’ Katie Krause just chatted with Ballerini last week. Ballerini said, “I just have, like, cool points now that I did not have before this [hosting gig] was announced.” And about the looks she was planning, she admitted, “I’m such a girly-girl. And so honestly, part of the fun of hosting is all the different outfit changes. So I think we’re doing five.”

Kelsea is up for two awards herself, including Collaborative Video of the Year for “half of my hometown,” and CMT Performance of the Year for her performance of “i quit drinking” at last year's CMT's.