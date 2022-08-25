Kelsea Ballerini Wears Iconic Shania Twain Dress to ACM Honors

Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville.

The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. Shania wore the sequined floor-length gown the night she picked up Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song (“You’re Still the One”) at the award show.

Getty Images

Ballerini borrowed the dress from the Grammy museum, and a rep for the organization told People, "Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun.”

Kelsea teased her outfit choice ahead of the event by sharing an Insta Stories post from the Grammy Museum. The picture showed the dress on display with the message, "Sisterhood of the traveling dress... guess where @shaniatwain's #GRAMMYs dress is off too next."

Instagram

Ballerini and Twain actually met up at the awards, where Shania was being honored with the Poet’s Award. For her part, Shania was a standout in a plunging black gown and leopard-print cowboy hat.

The fashion moment wasn’t the only way Kelsea celebrated Twain at the show. She also performed her mega-hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."