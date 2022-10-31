TikTok

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson reunited for some Halloween fun over the weekend.

The co-parents, who share daughter True, 4, and a newborn son, were spotted together in a party video posted on Kim Kardashian and daughter North West’s TikTok account.

In the video, Khloé is wearing all black with cat ears and kitten makeup with a nose and whiskers. Tristan is holding an Iron Man helmet, and True is decked out in a “PJ Masks” Owlette costume with mask and cape.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloé also shared a photo of True and her baby boy in a Tigger costume. Kardashian wrote, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)”

TikTok

The Kardashians always go big for Halloween, and this year was no different.

The party included mummies, gravestones, and even a skeleton candy buffet.

TikTok

For the party, North and a friend were unrecognizable as creepy aliens, while Chicago wore a black dress with blood around her mouth.

Instagram

Kim wore all black with a blonde wig and spooky contacts, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian showed up as Chucky and Bride of Chucky.

Instagram

Over the course of the weekend, Kim also dressed up as Mystique from “X-Men.” She even stopped by Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday dinner in the skintight bodysuit… only to find out it wasn’t a costume party!

Instagram