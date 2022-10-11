Celebrity News October 11, 2022
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Latest Skin Cancer Scare
Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the face bandages she’s been sporting lately!
On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months.
After her dermatologist examined it, she went through another biopsy. Khloé then underwent an “immediate operation to remove a tumor from [her] face.”
Kardashian noted that she’s “healing,” adding, “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed.”
A source told TMZ that the first biopsy showed signs of melanoma, which was why a second biopsy was performed.
Khloé stressed the importance of getting checked, writing on Instagram, “I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”
She added, “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time… Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”
Khloé made sure to show some love to her doctors, saying, “Garth I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn’t want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me. I trust you with everything and I am so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with.”