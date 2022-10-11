Backgrid

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the face bandages she’s been sporting lately!

On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months.

After her dermatologist examined it, she went through another biopsy. Khloé then underwent an “immediate operation to remove a tumor from [her] face.”

Instagram

Kardashian noted that she’s “healing,” adding, “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed.”

A source told TMZ that the first biopsy showed signs of melanoma, which was why a second biopsy was performed.

Khloé stressed the importance of getting checked, writing on Instagram, “I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently.”

Instagram

She added, “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time… Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”