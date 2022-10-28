Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Agree to Joint Custody of Their Kids (Report)

On Friday, news broke about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce after 13 years of marriage.

According to papers obtained by “Extra,” Gisele filed for divorce on Friday and Tom responded. A judge has already signed off on their divorce and the stars are now officially single.

The docs state, “The marriage of the parties is dissolved because the marriage is irretrievably broken, and each spouse is restored to the status of being single and unmarried.”

People magazine reports that the two have also “agreed to joint custody” of their two kids: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

A source told the outlet that Tom and Gisele have been working on custody agreements “this whole time.”

Based on the court papers, their custody agreement will stay private since they have chosen not to file publicly.

Another insider noted that the kids are Tom’s “main priority now.’’

Earlier in the day, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Instagram Stories.

Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

The NFL player continued, “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

He added, “And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always.”

The model closed with, “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”