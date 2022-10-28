Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be entering the dating pool soon.

TMZ reports a judge has already signed off on their divorce and the stars are now officially single.

According to the site, Gisele filed for divorce from Tom in Florida on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Instagram Stories.

Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

Instagram

The NFL player continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

He added, "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."

The model closed with, "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Instagram

News broke Friday morning that the couple had reached a settlement and would file for divorce in Florida. Now, TMZ reports Gisele has filed.

Sources told TMZ a mediator helped the NFL player and the model reach an agreement on property and custody, which they say will remain confidential.

Another source told People, "The settlement is all worked out. They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The insider added, "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

Earlier, a source told Us Weekly that Gisele gave Tom an ultimatum. The source claimed, “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good.”

Tom famously retired from the NFL earlier this year, only to un-retire six weeks later.

The insider insisted, “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Victoria's Secret model have two children together: Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9. Tom also has son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In early October, an insider told People, “She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

A Brady source added at the time, “She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Bündchen opened up about her concerns in the October issue of Elle. She explained, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The 42-year-old is proud of the life she’s helped create. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Amid the marital strife, Gisele has been spotted seeing a spiritual healer in Florida and was photographed without her wedding ring.