Gisele Bündchen Turns to Spiritual Healer Amid Possible Divorce from Tom Brady

Backgrid

Gisele Bündchen is getting help from a spiritual healer amid reports her marriage to Tom Brady is on the rocks.

DailyMail.com reports that a few days ago the model was spotted with South Florida spiritual healer Dr. Ewa, who was photographed burning a stick of Palo Santo and waving it around Bündchen’s car to “remove negative energy” before the women went inside for a reported three-hour session.

Backgrid

In another photo she put her hands together in what appeared to be a prayer or blessing as Gisele left smiling.

Dr. Ewa’s website says she has been involved in a holistic practice for 35 years.

In the past, Bündchen opened up on “The Tonight Show” about embracing natural healing. She said, “If you want to sit at home for five or 10 minutes, it really is effective because it balances the right and the left side of your brain.”

She also talked to “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts about Tom and her book “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” in 2018.

The star said at the time, “He's very calm and very centered and I feel like I’m very emotional and very changeable. He's more like ‘ohm.’ What I've learned from him is kind of (sigh) take a breath.”

Now, the world believes Tom’s decision to retire from the NFL and then un-retire may be what’s behind all the split headlines.

She was recently spotted without her wedding ring, and a source tells Page Six, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Bündchen opened up about her marriage to Brady in Elle’s October 2022 issue.

The interview took place weeks ago, before Tom made headlines when he took a break from training with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to focus on his personal life. Elle says Gisele declined to comment when they followed up with her in September.

What she said in the interview was that she wants Tom to “follow his joy.”

She explained, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The 42-year-old is proud of the life she’s helped create. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”