Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are reportedly having marital problems, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better.

People magazine reports Gisele has hired a divorce lawyer after months of “tension.”

An insider told the outlet that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele’s hire and is reportedly looking for a legal team for himself.

Another source told Page Six, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The pair were reportedly at odds after Brady decided to come out of retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An insider shared with People magazine, “She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that.”

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," an insider claimed. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

In an interview with Elle, Bündchen said she felt it was sexist that she was depicted in the media as desperate for him to retire.

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in,” she said. “That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted.”

She explained, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Gisele has not been seen at any of Tom’s games this season. It has been reported that they are “living separately,” too.

Last month, Tom’s break from training caused speculation there might be tension between Tom and Gisele. Tom told press of his nearly two weeks off, “It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life.”

He explained he had “a lot of sh*t going on,” adding, “[You’ve] just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”