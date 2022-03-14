Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Ex Tom Brady’s NFL Return: ‘Thank God’

Getty Images

Tom Brady, 44, is making a comeback after retiring from the NFL… and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan is ready to cheer him on!

Over the weekend, Brady revealed he’s re-joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, writing, “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

The post got many celeb reactions, including his wife Gisele Bündchen, who wrote, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!"

Moynahan, who shares son Jack with Tom, also showed her support on Instagram. The “Blue Bloods” actress posted a screengrab of a news article about Tom’s return to football with the message, “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

This isn’t the first time she has publicly supported her ex’s career. After he announced his retirement she tweeted, “So proud @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Her reaction followed what fans thought was the end of his NFL career.

On February 1, the quarterback legend shared a letter on Instagram, saying, “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.” He later added, “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady went on to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others who had helped him along the way, ending with a big shout-out to his family.

“And lastly to my wife Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”

Despite the announcement, he never ruled out playing football again. Just a week later, while chatting on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Brady was asked if he would ever consider a comeback.

Gray pointed out, “[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back. Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably some quarterback's going to get hurt or not perform at the level and it's gonna start in July in training camp. It's gonna go again in September and probably again in October and November. How are you gonna entertain those thoughts? And would you ever consider that?”

Brady replied, “You know, I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I’ll feel six months from now… But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim.”