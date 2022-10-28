Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Filing for Divorce Today (Report)

Getty Images

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have reached a divorce settlement and will file today, reports TMZ.

Sources say a mediator helped the NFL player and model reach an agreement on property and custody, which they say will remain confidential. The insiders say the couple will file for divorce in Florida.

Another source told People, "The settlement is all worked out. They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The insider added, "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

The news comes after a source told Us Weekly that Gisele gave Tom an ultimatum. The source claimed, “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good.”

Tom famously retired from the NFL earlier this year, only to un-retire six weeks later.

The insider insisted, “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and model have two children together: Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9. Tom also has son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In early October an insider told People, “She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

A Brady source added at the time, “She is the one steering the divorce. She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Bündchen opened up about her concerns in the October issue of Elle. She explained, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

The 42-year-old is proud of the life she’s helped create. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Amid the marital strife, Gisele has been spotted seeing a spiritual healer in Florida and was photographed without her wedding ring.

A source tells Page Six, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”