Rosie O’Donnell, 60, and Aimee Hauer have reportedly broken up!

A source confirmed the split to People magazine.

The news comes just months after they made it Instagram official.

Last month, Rosie opened up on their relationship, telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “I watched… her TikToks, and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect. Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her.’"

Rosie made the first move by DMing Aimee. She revealed, “I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

She gushed, “I'm in love. She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation."

In July, the pair stepped out for their first red-carpet appearance at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Rosie told Howie that Hauer was “not pressuring” her in their relationship, which was good for her, saying, “I don't do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight. But that hasn't happened."

In May, Rosie had everyone talking about her love life when she posted a photo of two people’s hands intertwined.

One of the people had tattoos on their hands.

During her interview with Howard, Rosie revealed that Aimee has “23 tattoos.” She said, “I've never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me."

Months ago, it even appeared that Aimee got an “R” tattoo in Rosie’s honor. When fans brought up the tattoo, Rosie joked that the “the 'R' stands for 'rosé all day.' It's also for radishes and radicchio."

It is unclear when they started dating.