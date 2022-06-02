Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!

On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed.

O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”

In the pic, Aimee has her arms wrapped around Rosie.

A few weeks ago, O’Donnell had everyone talking about her love life when she posted a photo of two people’s hands intertwined.

She wrote on Instagram, “How’s ur weekend? #spokane.”

It is unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Last year, Aimee opened up about growing up Mormon in Boise, Idaho, while on the “Lesbian Speaking” podcast.

Aimee revealed that it took a long time for her to come out due to her religious upbringing. She has two children.

O’Donnell was previously engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, but they called it quits in 2019.

Rosie cleaned up her Instagram, removing several Instagram pics about their engagement.