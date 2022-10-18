Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Country singer Chris Lane and “The Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell are parents again!

On Tuesday, Lauren announced the birth of their second child.

Along with a clip of their son Dutton meeting his baby brother for the first time, she wrote on Instagram, “10.16.22 🤍.”

In the video, Chris is heard telling Dutton, “That’s your brother.”

Dutton is heard giggling as his brother is cradled by Lauren in her hospital bed.

Lauren and Chris broke the news that they were expecting in June.

At the time, she told People magazine that her pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise.”

She added, “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing. We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Lauren also shared her take on having back-to-back babies, saying, “It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there, but I’m just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling.”

She went on, “When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he’s going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He’s very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general, so it’s the more the merrier with Dutton.”

They were “brainstorming” on baby names but haven’t revealed their bundle of joy’s name yet.