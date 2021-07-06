Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane’s Newborn Son Suffers ER Scare

Getty

Over the Fourth of July weekend, “The Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell and country singer Chris Lane spent time in an ER with their baby boy Dutton.

On Monday night Lauren shared on her Instagram Story, “14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap.”

Luckily, Lauren and Chris are able to treat Dutton with medication. She said, “Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn't turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

Hours before Lauren’s Instagram Story, Chris asked for prayers from fans after Dutton had an overnight stay at the hospital. He said, “If you pray, Dutty Butty needs some prayers.”

Lauren and Chris welcomed Dutton last month. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Of parenthood, Lauren told People magazine, “I feel like you just have to laugh your way through. The moments of pure exhaustion have been challenging, but Chris is so sweet and helpful. Especially with me nursing, there's not a lot he can help with, so instead he's been changing diapers, doing laundry, you name it."

She went on, "He's really stepped up and I appreciate it. I'm just really thankful that we have each other because at least there's someone there with me to understand what we're going through together."