First Pic! Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Welcome Baby Boy

“The Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell and country singer Chris Lane are first-time parents!

On Thursday, Bushnell announced that she gave birth to son Dutton Walker, who was born earlier this week. She wrote on Instagram, “Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Chris also posted a video of himself holding their bundle of joy. In the video, he said, “This is my first time holding him.”

He captioned the video, “Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers🙏🏻 I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9 pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

Chris and Lauren revealed they were expecting in December. At the time she posted, “Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby.”

A month later, Chris revealed the gender of their baby, writing on Instagram, “Hello 2021 ..It’s a BOY.”

The baby news comes over a year after Lauren and Chris tied the knot.