Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Expecting Baby #2

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane have another baby on the way!

Their second child is due in October.

Bushnell told People magazine that her pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise.” She said, “To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise.”

She added, “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."

Chris noted that Lauren’s pregnancy brought them “even closer when I didn’t think that was possible.”

As for how Lauren told Chris about the pregnancy, she said, “You were actually trying to put Dutton down for a nap. I was just so in shock that I came running into Dutton's room and flipped the light on really quick. And Chris was like, ‘What are you doing? I'm trying to get our child to go to sleep! Can you turn the light off?!’ And I was like, ‘I'm pregnant’ — just in shock. And he was equally shocked when I gave him that news.”

Lauren also opened up about how she’s been handling the pregnancy. She said, “I didn't have any symptoms but then around the six-and-a-half-week mark, it really hit me like a ton of bricks. The sickness has been a little bit more challenging this time around just physically. Unfortunately, I was so sick for a couple of days in a row that I actually had to go to the hospital and get some fluids. And so it has been a little rougher this time around. I feel like I was sicker a little bit longer this time around which was hard.”

Luckily, Bushnell has “turned the corner past the sickness,” adding, “I'm actually at the point where I'm able to feel normal again. And then I'm sure in four months or so I'll get to that point where I'm officially uncomfortable again, so I'm going to try to enjoy these next few months! I'm in the sweet spot.”

Lauren and Chris are also parents to son Dutton, who will celebrate his 1st birthday this week.

Lauren also shared her take on having back-to-back babies, saying, “It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there, but I'm just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling."

She went on, “When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he's going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother. He's very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it's the more the merrier with Dutton.”

The pair are currently “brainstorming” on baby names. They have not revealed the gender of their second baby.

When asked what they’ll do differently with their second child, Chris answered, “Not stress out so much over little things like we did in the very beginning.”

Lauren shared, “Knowing what to expect a little bit more and knowing what to worry about and what not to worry about just will ease a lot of that just stress and anxiety that you deal with as first-time parents when you don't know what's going on, you don't know what's normal, what's not normal.”