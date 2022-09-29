Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about singer Dua Lipa, 27, and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, 38!

On Wednesday night, the two were seen having dinner together at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village in photos obtained by DailyMail.com!

An eyewitness told the outlet, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces."

For their night out, Dua opted for a black leather blazer, plunging top, and baggy jeans. Trevor sported a green military-style jacket, tee, and jeans.

The pair were photographed sharing a hug and kiss before they went their separate ways.

The dating rumors comes just months after news broke about Trevor’s split with actress Minka Kelly.

In May, a source told Us Weekly that Trevor and Minka “have been broken up for a while.” The insider insisted, “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”

The pair had been on and off for a while.

Dua called it quits with Anwar Hadid in December after more than two years of dating. At the time, a source told People magazine, “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now."

The two were already apart heading up to their reported breakup, with her recording new music in Los Angeles while he was staying in NYC.