Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Split (Report)

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, 38, and actress Minka Kelly, 41, are reportedly over.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to People, with one saying, "Minka is single now… She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

Another insider said that Trevor was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship. He's back in the dating game as well,” adding, “They're officially over."

A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that they “have been broken up for a while.” The insider insisted, “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”

The couple was first linked in August 2020, and despite reports they broke up in May, Noah and Kelly continued to spend time together.

They even visited his home country of South Africa together in December 2021, and shared photos from the trip on Instagram. In a photo showing the couple posed with friends, Minka called it the “holiday of a lifetime.”

