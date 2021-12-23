Report: Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Split

Getty Images

After more than two years of dating, singer Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, are reportedly on a break!

A source told People magazine, “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now."

Dua Lipa and Anwar have not commented on the split reports.

Earlier this month, The Sun U.S. reported that they were “on the rocks.” An insider claimed, “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough. Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Anwar recently posted a cryptic Instagram, saying he was grateful for loved ones “guiding my steps, allowing me to learn to be happy with myself.”

The two were already apart heading up to their reported breakup, with her recording new music in Los Angeles while he was staying in NYC.

Another big hint that they split… Dua seems to be spending time with her friends during the holidays. She recently posted a series of photos of herself with friends, including one of herself wearing a white bikini. She captioned the post, “JOLLY GOOOOOD🎄.”