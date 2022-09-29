Trevor Noah to Exit 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years — Surprise Announcement

CBS

"My time is up," Trevor Noah told a studio audience Thursday, shocking them — and other observers — with a surprise announcement that he will step down as the host of "The Daily Show" after seven years with the long-running series.

"It's not instant, I'm not disappearing — don't worry," he joked. "If I owe you money, I'll still pay you."

In a five-minute farewell speech, Noah said, "I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys."

Saying he and his viewers have laughed and cried together and weathered everything from the Trump presidency to the pandemic, he said there are other parts of his life he hoped to go back to exploring.

"I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows, I miss just being everywhere doing everything."

He expressed his profound gratitude to everyone who has helped him along the way, ending by saying, "Thank you very much — you've made this one of the best experiences of my life."

In response, Comedy Central said in a statement, "We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”