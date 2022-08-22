Celebrity News August 22, 2022
Scott Disick’s Scary Car Collision: Cause of Crash Revealed
On Sunday, Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying one-car collision.
TMZ reports Disick was driving a Lamborghini SUV when it crashed into a stone mailbox near Calabasas, California, causing the car to roll over.
The site also obtained a photo of the damaged car on its side.
Fortunately, Disick was able to walk away from the accident with just a cut on his head and did not require any medical attention.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau has revealed the cause of the crash.
In a press release, they said, “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor.”
The statement added, “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”