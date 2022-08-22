Scott Disick’s Scary Car Collision: Cause of Crash Revealed

Getty

On Sunday, Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying one-car collision.

TMZ reports Disick was driving a Lamborghini SUV when it crashed into a stone mailbox near Calabasas, California, causing the car to roll over.

The site also obtained a photo of the damaged car on its side.

Fortunately, Disick was able to walk away from the accident with just a cut on his head and did not require any medical attention.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau has revealed the cause of the crash.

In a press release, they said, “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor.”