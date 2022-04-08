Getty Images

It looks like Scott has officially moved on from Amelia Gray Hamlin.

On Thursday, Scott Disick walked the black carpet with Rebecca Donaldson at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Kardashians.”

Not only did they pose together on the carpet, they also held hands!

The sighting comes just a few days after Scott and Rebecca were seen holding hands during a night out at the Roxy Theater in West Hollywood.

A few months ago, a source told Us Weekly is just enjoying life as a bachelor. They said, “Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about. [He] isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon.”

It appears to be more serious between Scott and Rebecca since they stepped out on the red carpet together.

Scott was joined at the premiere by ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, less than a week after their Las Vegas wedding.

Kourtney and Travis posed with their blended family, her son Reign, his daughter Alabama, his daughter Landon, and his stepdaughter Atiana.

Getty Images

A source recently told E! News that Scott, Kourtney, and Travis have “crossed paths a lot” at family functions, adding, “They are cordial but don't have a close relationship."

The insider claimed that Disick was “not over” Kourtney’s relationship with Travis. They went on, “Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney.”

Las year, Scott allegedly sent a DM to Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney years ago.

Younes claimed Disick private messaged him, slamming Kourtney and her PDA-packed trip to Italy with Travis.