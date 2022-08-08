How Michael Bublé Is Prepping for Baby #4 (Exclusive)

Getty

Singer Michael Bublé is bringing his tour to the U.S., hitting the road while waiting for the arrival of his fourth child with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Bublé about his tour and his plan for baby #4.

In February, Michael broke the news about Luisana's pregnancy during a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Michael shared, “We are still on baby watch, and if it happens while I’m on the road and my wife is at home, I’m in big trouble.”

They still have a couple weeks before she is due! He revealed, “I stop the tour for a break of nine days so I can go home and be there.”

The couple is “so excited” to meet their baby girl. He said, “Hospital bag is packed. I have a heating pad for her. I have all the stuff.”

Personal news aside, fans can’t wait for his The Higher tour. As for what they can expect, he dished, “I wanted something new… for people who have seen me a few times, I wanted to make sure they could come and see me in a way they have never seen me before.”

Michael “learned to play the guitar,” saying, “This is an massive explosive rock show that is still sophisticated and musically absolutely genius.”

Michael has seen the set for the show, which he described as a “cinematic beauty. He commented, “ I just literally put everything I had into it. That’s what it was for, to invest in myself.”

Bublé’s next tour stops are in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“America is a big one for me… I am so pumped to start here,” Michael emphasized.

Bublé is thrilled to tour again, especially after being shut down during the pandemic. He stressed, “We are meant to be together. I am completely grateful that I can be a part of getting this world back on track… getting my own… mental health back on track.”

Michael also opened up about a recent video in which he couldn’t help but get emotional after his son Noah played his song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano while he sang along.