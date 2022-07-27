Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby #4

Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Maple Artemis.

On Wednesday, Jack announced their newborn’s arrival on Instagram. Along with posting a precious photo of Maple in a bear onesie, he wrote, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Jack revealed that Maple was borne on July 9 and weighed 7.13 lbs.

In her own Instagram post, Aree gushed that Maple is her “soulmate,” adding, “New level of love unlocked.”

In March, Jack announced that they were expecting, months after their engagement!

“Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”

He included a precious photo with Gearhart, 31, as he cradled her growing belly.

Aree shared the same pic with the message, “today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Osbourne is already the father of Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Lisa split in 2018, and Us Weekly reports he met Aree on the Raya dating app later that year.

In December 2021, Osbourne told his Instagram followers, Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Gearhart also shared the news on her account, writing, “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

The baby is joining Jack's famous family, which includes parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Jack’s sister Kelly is also pregnant. She broke the news of her pregnancy in May.