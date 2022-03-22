Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

Instagram

Jack Osbourne is going to be a dad again!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth.

“Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”

He included a precious photo with Gearhart, 31, as he cradled her growing belly.

Aree shared the same pic with the message, “today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

Osbourne is already the father of Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack and Lisa split in 2018, and Us Weekly reports he met Aree on the Raya dating app later that year.

In December 2021, Osbourne told his Instagram followers, Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now.”

Gearhart also shared the news on her account, writing, “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. I’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”