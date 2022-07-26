Britney Spears Unloads on Her Mom Lynne in Searing Post

Getty Images

It doesn’t look like Britney Spears and her mom Lynne will be on good terms for a while.

Over the weekend, Spears posted screenshots of text messages she sent to Lynne, a lawyer, and a friend in 2019.

While staying in a mental health facility, Spears texted her mom, “He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourslwf. Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

It is unclear who Spears is referring to in the text message.

She added, “I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

Britney claimed that she got “no response” from Lynne.

Another screenshot was a text exchange between Spears and her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald.

Seemingly referring to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Spears told her friend, “I need John bells number please. When u can.”

She also asked Fitzgerald about mood-stabilizing drug lithium, texting, “I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make sense.”

Spears claimed that she “never heard back” from Fitzgerald, who insisted that she “did response.”

Fitzgerald believes that “some… messages were deleted” while Britney was under the conservatorship. She added on her Instagram Story, “When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again!” I have tried to reach her through every possible outlet and always failed.”

Lynne responded to Britney’s claims by posting Jansen’s Instagram Story.

She captioned it, “Britney, I have the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

On Monday, Britney called out Lynne again on Instagram.

She wrote, “Yo ma did you also let people know that’s one of the only times you text me back ???”

Spears also accused her mom of hiding coffee. Along with referencing her sister and niece, she wrote, “Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn ?? Every single morning I would put a picture of me by you guys … and every morning you would put it away before I woke up !!!”

Spears claimed that she didn’t have the keys to her own car and was forced to do “3 AA meetings a week” even though she “hated” alcohol.

She went on, “Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke !!! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!! Did you tell them when the conservatorship first started you and Bryan’s wife went out every night and drank wine and got your stupid pictures taken when I couldn’t go anywhere or have my boyfriend anymore ??? You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its not even funny !!!”

Britney accused her mom of abuse and being part of the plan to put her in a conservatorship. She wrote, “Did you tell them two weeks prior to the conservatorship being started it was already planned ??? I had you, Miss Jacky, Allie and another friend over the night before they took me away !!! I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said “WHY ???” !!! I didn’t believe you guys … we had a f**king sleepover the night before !!! It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin [Federline] took my kids … you abused me … yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom!!! ”

In other news, it has been reported that Spears is teaming up with Elton John on a new version of his hit song “Tiny Dancer,” which will drop next month.

A source told Page Six, “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the insider dished. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”