Jamie Spears’ Latest Legal Move Against Britney Spears

Getty Images

While Britney Spears is no longer under a conservatorship, it looks like the fight is not over between and her father Jamie Spears!

TMZ reports Jamie has filed court papers, accusing his daughter of being involved in a social media smear campaign against him.

Jamie is requesting a judge to force Britney to sit for a deposition. He is disputing specific allegations, like Britney claiming she had to give “eight tubes of blood for medical treatment, was forced to participate in therapy, and was not allowed to own pain-reliever meds.”

Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten wrote in the filing that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters.”

A year ago, Britney testified via Zoom, making many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Britney also claimed that she had to give “8 gallons” of blood a week.

In December, Spears took to Instagram to claim that she had to go through years of therapy “against [her] will” while she was under the conservatorship.

A month later, Britney slammed her security team for not giving her pain medication after she suffered a fever and headache. She also used the same Instagram to bash her family, writing, “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 degree fever.”

In response to Jamie’s latest court filing, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said, “Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows.”

He added, “In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition. Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”

Both parties are accusing each other of avoiding a deposition.

The court filing comes just a day after Britney deleted her Instagram. Britney has taken her Instagram down several times over the past year.

Days before Spears removed herself from Instagram, she slammed her brother Bryan Spears.

Along with saying that he was not invited to her wedding, she added, “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years.”