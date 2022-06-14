Britney Spears Says Brother Bryan Was Never Invited to Her Wedding

Getty Images

Days after her wedding with Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is slamming her brother Bryan Spears!

While it was reported that he was invited to the wedding, it looks like that was not true.

On Tuesday, Britney took to Instagram, saying, “You were never invited to my wedding… Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years.”

Along with claiming that Bryan “hurt” her while she was under a conservatorship, she ended her message, saying, “Go F**K YOURSELF Bryan.”

It was recently rumored that Bryan couldn’t attend Britney’s wedding due to his daughter’s graduation.

A source told Page Six, “Both ceremonies were around the same time. Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl.”

His girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin also wrote on Instagram, “Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

Britney’s mom Lynne Spears was also not invited, but she sent well-wishes on Instagram. She wrote, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn has not publicly commented on the wedding, but she did press the like button on posts about the wedding.

Britney’s sons Sean Preston and Jayden James were also absent from the wedding. In a statement, their father Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

People reported there were about 60 guests at the intimate wedding, which took place at Spears’ home in Los Angeles.