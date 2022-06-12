Lynne Spears Sends Britney Wedding Well-Wishes... After Snub

Getty Images

Lynne Spears was not invited to her daughter Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari — but she sent her love all the same.

"You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne, 67, commented on Britney's Instagram. "Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

“Extra” learned the nuptials took place at Britney's home in L.A. at 6 p.m. Thursday, with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked herself down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

Major A-listers were on hand, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella herself.

TMZ reported her father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn would not be part of her big day. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, also missed the ceremony as expected.

On Thursday, TMZ posted a statement from Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, saying, "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

More of a surprise was the absence of her brother Bryan, who had been expected to attend.